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Ben’s ScratchFree CarWash Focuses on Brush-Free Vehicle Cleaning in North Fort Worth
12 days ago
FORT WORTH, TEXAS - November 14, 2026 - Keeping a vehicle clean is part of regular ownership, but finding a washing option that fits different vehicle types, schedules, and exterior care preferences can be a challenge for some drivers, especially in North Fort Worth. Ben's ScratchFree CarWash is happy to announce it’s addressing these everyday needs through an approach that combines touch-free automatic washing with self-service options.