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Romano: Man Utd Keen to Sign 'One of the Best Players in the World' for Pochettino
By James Beavis,12 days ago
Manchester United are already being linked with potential new signings after the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino was confirmed on Friday lunchtime, with Fabrizio Romano confirming the club's interest in one exciting player. Pochettino will officially move to Old Trafford on November 18 after signing a two-and-a-half year contract, but he...