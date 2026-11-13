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Expanded Paint Shop Update Drops For Japanese Drift Master
By Kevin Finley,8 days ago
Expanded Paint Shop Update Drops For Japanese Drift Master. Earlier today, the anticipated “Expanded Paint Shop” update finally dropped for Japanese Drift Master. Seen as the “finally puzzle piece”, the update brings layers of new customization to fully represent the street car and drifting cultures. In addition, the update provides many features requested by the community since launch.