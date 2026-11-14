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Syracuse ice hockey ends on the wrong side of a 4-3 thriller against RPI on the road
12 days ago
Troy, N.Y. — Syracuse ice hockey (8-5, 6-4 AHA) entered Friday’s contest against RPI (3-14, 1-6 ECAC) on a little bit of a skid. The Orange were 2-2 before Friday after series against Lindenwood and Delaware. Unfortunately for the ‘Cuse, that continued against the Engineers, and Syracuse came out on the wrong side of an exciting 4-3 hockey game.
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