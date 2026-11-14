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North Texas Democrats celebrate historic statewide victories
By Natasha Weber,12 days ago
On a warm November night in Dallas, folding chairs scraped across a rented ballroom floor as volunteers watched county returns inch across a screen. For months the shorthand Texas Democrats midterms had traveled through group texts, church basements, and campaign offices, naming both ambition and the fear of another near miss. North Texas has become the place where that ambition feels least abstract, even as the top of the statewide ticket has remained a Republican stronghold for a generation.
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