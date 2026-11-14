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Rubio will venture to France on first post-midterm foreign trip to face questions on Trump policies
By Chris F. Weber,12 days ago
Paris has a way of making American politics feel both smaller and louder at once. In the days after an election that handed Democrats control of Congress, the French capital is preparing for a visitor whose calendar now carries more weight than a routine courtesy call. The Rubio France G7 trip is Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s first journey abroad since the midterms, and it places him in a room where allies will want plain answers about President Trump’s policies, not a recap of domestic scorekeeping. Diplomats do not vote in American elections, but they read the results with care, because treaties, budgets, and military commitments all pass through a Congress that has just changed hands.