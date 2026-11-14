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On This Day: Seamus O’Kelly died days after an Armistice night raid and Dublin stopped for him
By Pauline Murphy,12 days ago
On the day the guns fell silent in Europe, a 38-year-old editor with a heart weakened by rheumatic fever was swinging a walking stick at drunken soldiers who had kicked in the door of the Sinn Féin offices on Harcourt Street. Seamus O’Kelly died in Jervis Street Hospital on November 14, 1918, and the plaque that still marks his old newspaper office in Kildare remembers him not as a fighter but as a “gentle revolutionary.”