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2026 November PAD Chapbook Challenge: Day 14
By Archive,12 days ago
Once we get through today's poem, we'll be two weeks deep into this challenge. So, let's get at it. For today’s prompt, write a temporary poem. Some people feel that everything and everyone is temporary in a super long-term view (like thousands or millions of years). And that's fine. But there are many temporary things in a shorter period of time, including temp jobs, paper plates, rebound relationships, and more. The seasons themselves are temporary until the next one comes along. So, think of what's temporary and write a poem.