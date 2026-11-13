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FREE 3rd Grade Multiplication Word Problems (12 Questions + Answer Key) — Daily Math Quest
7 days ago
Your third grader can rattle off 3 × 6, but hand them “three boxes of six pencils plus two loose ones” and they freeze. Knowing the facts and knowing when to use them are two different skills. Daily Math Quest has a free pack of 3rd grade multiplication word problems and skill questions that asks kids to show their thinking, with a worked answer key so you can talk through the method, not just mark it right or wrong.