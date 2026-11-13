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Marist Women’s Cross Country Finishes 22nd at NCAA Northeast Regionals
11 days ago
BETHPAGE, N.Y. – The Marist women's cross country team finished 22nd out of 43 teams at the 2026 NCAA Northeast Regional Championships on Friday at Bethpage State Park. The Red Foxes totaled 629 points in the 6-kilometer race, placing inside the top half of the 43-team field. Marist was led by Abigail Kowalczyk, who crossed the finish line 77th overall with a time of 21:23.8.