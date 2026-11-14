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CSS & UWS women's hockey skate to 2-2 tie
12 days ago
Friday marked the beginning of a home and home series between the St. Scholastica and UW-Superior women's hockey teams. In the 3rd with CSS leading 2-1 with just a 1:01 to go, Kendal Gustavsson gave the Yellowjackets new life as she scored the game-tying goal. The game then went into overtime and then into a shootout, which UWS won. But officially the game goes into the books as a 2-2 tie.