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Football Heads to Pittsburgh to Take on Duquesne on Saturday
11 days ago
MERCYHURST (1-9, 0-5 NEC) at DUQUESNE (4-5, 3-2 NEC) Saturday, Nov. 14 – 12:00 p.m. (ET) Mercyhurst travels to Pittsburgh on Saturday to face Duquesne at Rooney Field, with kickoff at noon ET. The Lakers are still looking for their first NEC win and their first road win of the year, having dropped all seven road games (0-7). Duquesne sits tied for second in the NEC at 3-2, alongside Robert Morris, Stonehill and LIU. Four of Mercyhurst's five conference losses have come by six points or fewer: 27-24 at LIU, 43-40 against Central Connecticut, 34-28 at Stonehill and 33-28 against Wagner. The Dukes have won both meetings since Mercyhurst joined the FCS, including last season's 37-0 win in Erie.