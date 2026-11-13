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J-Novel Club Reveals 13 New Manga and Light Novel Licenses
By Saras Rajpal,10 days ago
J-Novel Club has revealed 13 new manga and light novel licenses that are available to read via its official website. It has also revealed new print releases for 2027. Next year, J-Novel Club will release Nahuse’s Rebuild World light novel series in print on April 27, 2027. Later, it will release Micoto Sakurai and Levin Aoi’s A Royal Rebound: Forget My Ex-Fiancé, I’m Being Pampered by the Prince! manga in print starting on June 8, 2027. The digital light novel licenses are as follows: