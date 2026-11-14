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Zelooperz Releases Long-Awaited Album ‘Pin Breakers’ on Tan Cressida Records
By Press Release,12 days ago
Detroit rapper Zelooperz has released his new album Pin Breakers, arriving on digital platforms and limited-edition grey vinyl through Earl Sweatshirt’s Tan Cressida Records. Produced entirely by Black Noi$e, the project nearly a decade in the making features previously released singles “Masons Dispatch” and “Beautician,” along with a sole guest appearance from fellow Detroit artist and Bruiser Brigade co-founder Danny Brown.