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Joel Corry Teams Up With ESSE for New Sweat It Out Single “Shine”
By Press Release,12 days ago
Seven-time UK Platinum artist Joel Corry returns to Sweat It Out with “Shine,” a new collaboration alongside US-based Bass House producer ESSE. Bringing together two distinct approaches to club music, the track pairs Corry’s proven knack for infectious dance records with ESSE’s bass-driven production, delivering a high-energy release suited to both intimate club settings and festival stages.