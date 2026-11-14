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Levity Announce 12-Track Project ‘Escapism Vol. 2’ Ahead of November 13 Release
By Press Release,12 days ago
Following a landmark year that has pushed them toward the forefront of electronic music’s rising acts, Chicago-based trio Levity are preparing to release Escapism Vol. 2, a 12-track project arriving November 13 through Ultra Records. Featuring collaborations with GRAMMY-nominated artist K.Flay, Billy Otto, Lhasa Petik, and Emi Grace, the project brings together the group’s bass-driven production, emotional songwriting, and increasingly genre-fluid approach. It also marks their most expansive musical statement of the year.