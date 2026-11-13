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Commandos: Origins – Deluxe Edition is Coming to Switch 2
By Soul Kiwami,10 days ago
Kalypso Media and Engine Software have announced that Commandos: Origins – Deluxe Edition is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 on December 15 for $59.99. The Nintendo Switch 2 version of Commandos: Origins – Deluxe Edition includes Joy-Con 2 mouse controls, GameChat support, and local and online 2-player co-op. The “Shadows over Crete” and “No Man Left Behind” expansions will be sold separately for $14.99 each.