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Razer Hammerhead V3 X HyperSpeed – Kuromi Edition Review – Great Quality in a Charming Package
By Saras Rajpal,11 days ago
For a vast majority of my life, I have been obsessed with headphones. The ability to have audio from my favorite games or songs, alongside other media, directly in my ear is a novelty that has never worn off. Headphones are such a necessity in my life that I rarely, if ever, leave home without them. However, I always struggled with choosing what type of headphones to wear. For years, I opted for Bluetooth earbuds due to their superior portability and convenience. Recently, though, I have found myself more attracted to over-ear headphones, since they seem to prioritize sound quality above all else.