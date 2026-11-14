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ZHU Teams Up With San Francisco Producer KamJam for New Single “PARTY GOIN’”
By Press Release,12 days ago
ZHU joins forces with emerging San Francisco producer KamJam on “PARTY GOIN’,” a collaboration that connects two generations of artists from the same hometown. The new release brings a different energy to ZHU’s catalog, trading some of the darker, moodier atmosphere associated with his signature sound for an uplifting, funky and playful approach built around infectious grooves.