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ABC World News Tonight with David Muir Full Broadcast - Nov. 13, 2026
12 days ago
Matt Rivers has the latest on the FAA's rare move to issue a nationwide ground stop – triggering more than 700 flight cancellations and over 9,000 delays; Col. Steve Ganyard, Aaron Katersky and Rachel Scott have more on the sweeping ground stop, which is only the third time this order has been made since 9|11; Victor Oquendo reports on the massive tanker that collided into a docked riverboat near the Port of New Orleans on the Mississippi River, sending at least a dozen people overboard; and more on tonight’s special edition of World News Tonight with David Muir.