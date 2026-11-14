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FAMU Defeats MVSU, 3-0
12 days ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – To start off their final weekend of Southwestern Athletic Conference regular season play, Florida A&M came out on top of Mississippi Valley 3-0 in a key SWAC volleyball matchup at the Al Lawson Center on Friday evening. The Rattlers finished off the Delta Devils on scores of 25-16, 25-18, 25-22. FAMU (18-10,13-2 SWAC) dominated in all areas, outscoring the Delta Devils (1-23, 0-15 SWAC) 75 to 56 in points and 41-29 in kills.