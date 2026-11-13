undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Rollie D Chats With Dylan Niemi: MIB State Football Quarterfinal
By Rollie Dethloff,8 days ago
Rollie D sat down with Rock Ridge sports announcer Dylan Niemi on The WEVE Morning Show this morning! They talked about Mountain Iron Buhl’s trip to the State Class A Football Tournament. Did you miss it? Listen to the full conversation here! Can’t make the Quarterfinal in Becker tonight? WEVE will have the game on the air with Dylan on the call starting at 6pm with pre-game just before!