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Study abroad program supports Arizona Center for the Missing in Action
By Logan Burtch-Buus, University Communications,4 days ago
A trip to the Netherlands led retired Lt. Col. Rich Ingleby to create a study abroad program focused on recovering the remains of service members missing in action. Ingleby, professor of military science and former commander of the University of Arizona Army ROTC program, leads the Arizona Center for the Missing in Action, housed at the U of A.