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Morden Nets OT Game-Winner at Princeton
11 days ago
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – The Harvard men's hockey team was resilient in the face of Princeton's third-period comeback and came away with a 3-2, overtime win at Hobey Baker Rink on Friday night. Senior captain Matthew Morden (Hamilton, Ont.) put away the game-winner on an odd-man rush, while playing short handed just 22 seconds into overtime. The win propelled the Crimson to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in the ECAC, while the Tigers fell to 2-3 and 0-3. Box Score | Highlights.