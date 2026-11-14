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Men’s Basketball Drops 85-57 Decision at George Washington
12 days ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Harvard men's basketball ventured outside of Massachusetts this evening, as the Crimson fell, 85-57, at George Washington. Junior Robert Hinton led all players on the court with 19 points on a 7-for-13 performance from the field, as the Los Angeles, California native has scored double-digits in back-to-back outings. Senior Thomas Batties II also hit double-digit scoring, tallying 10 points with two rebounds and two assists.