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Abu Dhabi With Kids: 22 Amazing Things to Do
By The Mom Trotter,9 days ago
A note before you plan: travel conditions in the Gulf changed in 2026, so please read the safety section below and check the latest advisories before booking. Abu Dhabi caught me completely off guard. I expected glitz and skyscrapers, and yes, there is plenty of that. What I did not expect was how calm, clean, and genuinely family friendly the UAE capital feels. We spent three days exploring Abu Dhabi with kids in August, and my only regret is that we did not stay longer. Between a Formula 1 theme park, the breathtaking Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, desert dunes, mangrove kayaking, and world class museums, there was simply too much to see.