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Helias football claims district title in suffocating win over Camdenton
By Evrett Overman, Columbia Missourian,12 days ago
Top-seeded Helias remains undefeated, defeating No. 3 seed Camdenton 30-8 in dominant fashion. The Crusaders take claim to their fourth-straight district title, this time in Class 5 District 5. Helias' defense shut down a Lakers offense that entered the game averaging 36.9 points and scored 57 points in last week's...
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