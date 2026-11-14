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Southern Boone football claims district title following 42-35 win against Hallsville
By Charlie Butler, Columbia Missourian,12 days ago
For the first time in eight years, the Southern Boone Eagles are district champions. On Friday, the Eagles held Hallsville scoreless in overtime to seal the 42-35 victory in the Class 3 District 4 championship. They will continue onto the Class 3 quarterfinals next weekend. The last time Southern Boone...