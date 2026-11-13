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Dubai With Kids: 30 Amazing Things to Do
By The Mom Trotter,9 days ago
Dubai is one of those places that feels made up until you see it with your own eyes. Indoor ski slopes in the desert. A building so tall it disappears into the clouds. Shopping malls with aquariums inside. Islands shaped like palm trees. We spent four days exploring Dubai with kids after a few amazing days in Abu Dhabi, and Aiden still calls it the most “unbelievable” city he has ever visited.