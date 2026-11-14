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Of senators and judges
By Steve Barnes/Arkansas View,12 days ago
After the Election Day dust, or some of it, has settled:. — Hallie Shoffner, the Democrat who fell short in her attempt to unseat Republican U.S. Senator Tom Cotton, is known to be seriously considering — perhaps even preparing — another campaign, again for the U.S. Senate, for the seat now held by John Boozman, whose current term (his third) ends in two years. Will he seek another six years? Or opt to retire? He will be 77 in 2028; will the fire of another campaign be there? After almost 30 years in Washington, the first six in the U.S. House from the Third District, will he have had enough?