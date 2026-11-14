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Park Jinyoung Finally Learns Kim You Jung's Real Name In "100 Days Of Deception"
By E Cha,12 days ago
TvN’s “100 Days of Deception” has shared a sneak peek of Park Jinyoung and Kim You Jung’s eventful reunion in her old shantytown!. Set during the Japanese occupation of Korea, “100 Days of Deception” is a period spy romance starring Kim You Jung as Lee Ga Kyeong (Kim You Jung), a pickpocket who becomes an undercover spy for the independence movement and infiltrates the Japanese Government-General of Korea. There, she winds up becoming entangled with interpreter Kim Tae Woong (GOT7’s Park Jinyoung), who also goes by the name Sato Hideo and is the adopted son of the Inspector-General of Korea, the second-highest-ranking official in the administration.