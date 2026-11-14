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A 155K-Person Study Found Plant-Forward Eating Was Linked To Reduced Diabetes Risk
13 days ago
What if what you eat today could influence your metabolic health a decade from now?. Researchers are increasingly looking at how general dietary habits, rather than individual foods, shape long-term disease risk. One approach getting attention is the EAT-Lancet diet, a plant-forward eating pattern designed to benefit both human health and the planet.