undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Know Your Enrollment Windows
By Brandpoint (BPT),10 days ago
(BPT) - Medicare runs on a calendar, and understanding the deadlines can help you make informed coverage decisions and avoid late-enrollment penalties. When you can sign up — and how long you have — depends on your age, whether you're still working, and whether you're already receiving Social Security benefits. Some people are enrolled automatically. Others can sign up during a designated enrollment period, with a separate timeframe for choosing a Medicare Advantage or prescription drug plan.