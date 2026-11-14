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FAA lifts flight grounding; dozens of flights affected in SC
By South Carolina Public Radio,11 days ago
The Federal Aviation Administration grounded domestic flights in the U.S. Friday, sighting communication issues and an abundance of safety precautions. An FAA notice stated that the groundings were tied to issues at regional air traffic control centers. The Associated Press reported that some U.S. flights and some international flights departing...