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Third-party transportation provider to expand Charleston County operations
By South Carolina Public Radio,9 days ago
Red Lab Logistics, a third-party transportation provider, is investing $4.9 million into its Charleston County facility. The expansion will create 108 jobs. Red Lab specializes in moving fresh produce and perishable goods for various customers throughout the U.S. and Canada. Located in Mount Pleasant, the expansion will result in a headquarters to advance services for the company's customers.