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Eagles Break 100, Dominate Wolves
10 days ago
CHENEY, Wash.— The game was in control from the opening tip-off, as Eastern Washington women's basketball dominated the day. Eastern defeated Walla Walla 101-21 at Reese Court, tying for the fourth-most points in program history. EWU improves to 2-2, while Walla Walla drops to 0-4. "I thought that our players really did a great job of executing our game plan. We had some very specific goals that we wanted to achieve defensively. That's an area where we felt like we needed to improve based on last week's games," head coach Joddie Gleason said. "I thought that our players did a nice job of coming in and knowing the scout, being disciplined, and the type of things that you have to do defensively. That was the biggest key for me."