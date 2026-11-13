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Single-family home sells in Ephrata for $390,000
9 days ago
The single-family home located at 405 Strand Road in Ephrata was sold on Oct. 5, for $390,000, or $155 per square foot. The house, built in 1992, has an interior space of 2,515 square feet. This single-story house has five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with heat pump heating. Additionally, the building has access to two parking spots. The property sits on a 7,600-square-foot lot.