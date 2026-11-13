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Sale closed in Ephrata: $309,000 for a single-family home
8 days ago
A 1,440-square-foot single-family house, built in 2004, has changed hands. The home at 230 K Street NE in Ephrata was sold on Oct. 1 for $309,000, or $215 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with heat pump heating. Additionally, the building includes access to two parking spots. The property occupies a lot of 7,405 square feet.