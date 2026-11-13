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Single-family home in Ephrata goes for $270,000
8 days ago
A single-family home located at 345 6th Avenue SE in Ephrata has a new owner since Oct. 1. The 1,092-square-foot home, built in 1995, was sold for $270,000, or $247 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with forced air heating with air conditioning and a cooling system. Additionally, the building includes access to a parking spot. The property sits on an 11,307-square-foot lot.
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