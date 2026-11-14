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Quincy: Single-family home sells for $299,999
12 days ago
A single-family residence located at 222 M Street SE in Quincy changed owner on Oct. 6. The home, built in 1975, was sold for $299,999. This single-story house has three bedrooms and one bathroom. The property is equipped with forced air heating with air conditioning. Additionally, the building includes access to one parking spot. The property occupies a lot of 7,531 square feet.
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