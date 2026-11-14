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Single-family home sells for $298,000 in Wilson Creek
12 days ago
A single-family house located at 617 Sprague Street in Wilson Creek has a new owner since Oct. 1. The 2,612-square-foot home, built in 1965, was sold for $298,000, or $114 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with radiant heating. Additionally, the building offers two parking spots. The property occupies a lot of 0.9 acres.