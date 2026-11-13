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Electric City: Single-family home goes for $216,000
8 days ago
A single-family home located at 213 West Kelso Avenue in Electric City changed owner on Oct. 7. The 1,032-square-foot house, built in 1936, was sold for $216,000, or $209 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and one bathroom. The property is equipped with baseboard heating. Additionally, the building offers a parking space for two cars. The property occupies a lot of 7,841 square feet.
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