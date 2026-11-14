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Alabama Holds On, 82-76
By Roger Myers,12 days ago
Alabama started slow, got on a roll, then had to hold on for a 82-76 victory over Seton Hall on Friday nightAl. Alabama hosted Seton Hall on Friday night at Coleman Coliseum and had to hold on to win 82-76. Bama improved to 4-0 with the win while the Pirates fell to 3-1. The Tide started fast, then slowed down, then poured it on, before slipping at the end and letting the visitors back in the game.