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Fresno leaders mark construction closeout for affordable housing for veterans
By FOX26 News Staff,12 days ago
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A new affordable housing community for local veterans and their families is nearing completion in Fresno. Community leaders and project partners gathered to celebrate the construction closeout of Dakota, a new four-story, 114-unit affordable housing development. Located on East Dakota Avenue at the former site...