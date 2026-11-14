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Alessio Ascari on What Lasts Once the Hype Dies Down
By Store,12 days ago
As the founder of KALEIDOSCOPE and Capsule, Alessio Ascari is one of the few figures in design publishing who translates ideas into physical spaces—from Spazio Maiocchi in Milan and Manifesto in Paris to the annual roaming event Capsule Plaza. This month, Capsule Plaza touches down in Shanghai for the first time, taking over IYOUTH STUDIO from November 10 to 15. Taking advantage of the occasion, Hypebeast sat down with Alessio for an exclusive conversation, spanning his recent observations of Shanghai’s design scene, the changing relationship between younger generations and design, and his take on the true motives behind the industry’s “crossover” frenzy—ultimately asking: when the hype fades, what is worth holding onto?