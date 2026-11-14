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GAMEDAY: Jets at Blackhawks
By Mitchell Clinton,12 days ago
In fact, the group was back on the ice Friday preparing for today’s matinee tilt with another division rival – the Chicago Blackhawks (5-13-1). The main focus of the practice was to get some touches and work through flow drills, as the afternoon puck drop in Chicago doesn’t allow for a morning skate on Saturday. Despite all the offensive success the Jets enjoyed against the Stars, head coach Scott Arniel knows his club will face another challenge in the Blackhawks.