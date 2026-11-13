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Millions of unemployed Americans may face new job search requirements under Trump’s proposal
By John Ghost,9 days ago
Losing a job already brings plenty of uncertainty, and the Trump administration now wants clearer rules for people receiving unemployment compensation. The U.S. Department of Labor has proposed new regulations governing how recipients demonstrate that they are actively seeking work. Announced November 9, 2026, the plan would amend federal unemployment...