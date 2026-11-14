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Fade Out – Patrick Stewart
By Chris Lewis says:,12 days ago
In this bonus episode, returning guest Corey Moosa discusses the life and career of Patrick Stewart. This podcast is a proud member of the FIRE AND WATER PODCAST NETWORK:. Hi Rob & Corey – just wanted to thank you for doing this timely episode. Your tribute to Sir Patrick was equally touching and enthusiastic. I confess that celebrity passings rarely affect me that much, but in the last month there have been three which have caught me off guard: Patrick Stewart, Hohn Leeson (who Doctor Who fans will know as the voice of K9) and – more particularly to me – Danny Kelly, who was a British radio personality who I listened to a lot in the late 1990s/early 2000s.