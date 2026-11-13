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Global Boxmachine Showcases Innovation At Rusken Packaging
By Greg Kishbaugh,7 days ago
Twice this year, Global Boxmachine based in Gurnee, Illinois, has hosted Demo Week at Rusken Packaging’s facility in Cullman, Alabama, whereby visiting customers can view the array of machinery offered and installed by Global. During the recent event in mid-October, visitors watched live machine demonstrations, allowing them to compare equipment side by side, and received a firsthand look at the performance, capabilities, and technology behind each machine.
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