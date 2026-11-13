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Baysek Partners With TroqueLab, Expands Global Presence
By Len Prazych,9 days ago
In a recent LinkedIn post, Nelsonville, Wisconsin based Baysek Solutions announced its expanded global presence through a partnership with TroqueLab, S.L., which has served as the exclusive representative of Baysek Solutions in Spain and Portugal since September. The partnership combines Baysek’s innovative die-cutting technology with TroqueLab’s local expertise to serve...